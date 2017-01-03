Chelsea striker who has cost them £260k for every minute he’s played in the Premier League this season targeted by Lille

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is attracting interest from Lille who are keen to take him on loan until the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Batshuayi moved to Chelsea in the summer transfer window for what the Daily Mail believe to be a £33 million fee. However, he has struggled for game-time and has only been on the field of play in the Premier League for 115 minutes. That means he has cost Chelsea £260,870 for every minute he’s played this season.

Diego Costa is the league’s top scorer having found the back of the net on 14 occasions, there has been little need for rotation at the spearhead of Antonio Conte’s attack.

Batshuayi could depart in a bid to find first-team football. As per the Daily Mail, Lille are interested in bringing the Belgian back to Ligue 1 on loan. This is despite Conte publicly stating that Batshuayi will not be loaned out this window.

He scored 17 times in 36 appearances in France’s top division last term, so signing him would be quite a coup for 12th place Lille.