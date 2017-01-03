Real Madrid want Dele Alli no matter the price

Real Madrid are planning an astonishing move for young Spurs and England midfielder Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mirror.

The reigning PFA Young Player of the Year, Alli has continued developing into one of the Premier League’s outstanding players this term.

The Spanish giants, who have had great success in buying Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in recent years from Spurs, are keeping a close eye on this latest talent.

With their transfer ban covering January but not the summer, Tottenham have a few months to try and take control of the situation.

Alli signed a new deal in September, worth £60,000 a week, but even that is looking insufficient in hindsight. The club may have to consider offering their star a new deal in the not too distant future if they want to ward off the advances of top teams like Madrid.

The Mirror also claim PSG are monitoring Alli, who has just scored two goals in two consecutive games.