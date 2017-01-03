Stoke City striker rejects offer to be the latest big-name to move to China and earn £230k-a-week after tax to fight for his place

Wilfried Bony will reject big-money offers from the Chinese Super League this month and fight for his place at Stoke City, according to The Sun.

Bony emerged as one of the most deadly strikers in the Premier League during his time at Swansea. In 54 league appearances for the Swans, he found the back of the net on 26 occasions.

His good form earned him a move to Manchester City, in what The Sun believe to be a £28 million deal. He was unable to replicate his best form at the Etihad, however, scoring just six goals in 36 Premier League appearances.

He subsequently joined Stoke City on loan in a bid to revive his career, but it has been more of the same shortfalls for the Ivorian. He does not appear to be keen to jump ship, however, with The Sun reporting he will reject the financial benefits of a move to China and instead stay and fight for a starting spot at the bet365 stadium.

As per The Sun, Bony could have earned £230,000-a-week after tax if he were to join the Chinese football revolution, so he deserves credit for valuing his career over his bank balance.