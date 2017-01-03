(Video) This finish suggests Arsenal may have finally replaced Robin van Persie

In August 2012, Arsenal said goodbye (using slightly less polite words) to Robin van Persie as the Dutch striker left North London to sign for Manchester United.

Van Persie’s career has moved on again since then – after winning the Premier League at Old Trafford, he now plays for Fenerbahce – but it could be argued that Arsenal are still yet to adequately replace him.

While Arsene Wenger has recruited world stars such as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez since losing Van Persie, they have not signed a striker whose finishing is as deadly as RVP’s. Or have they?

Summer signing Lucas Perez scored a brilliant goal in Arsenal’s dramatic 3-3 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

And he did so with a trademark Van Persie volley.

Van Persie is arguably the best volleyer the Premier League has ever seen, but even he would have been proud of this cracking effort.

Lucas has now scored six goals in 12 Arsenal appearances, five of which have come from the subs’ bench.