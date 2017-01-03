West Brom line up double transfer swoop for dependable Leeds United left-back and striker they sold for £7.2M in 2014

West Brom interested in signing former striker Shane Long and Leeds’ Charlie Taylor, according to The Sun.

The Baggies are enjoying a fantastic season under the stewardship of Tony Pulis. They currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League, 13 points clear of the relegation zone and only ten points away from the Europa League qualification places.

It does not appear that Pulis is content with his squad, however, despite an excellent start to the campaign. The Sun believe that West Brom are preparing moves for both Long and Taylor, with a view to completing both deals in this transfer window.

Long is a familiar face at the Hawthorns, having made 87 appearances for West Brom over a three year period, scoring 22 goals. He was later sold on to Hull for what The Sun report to be a fee of £7.2 million, before joining Southampton. Taylor has been a cornerstone in a Leeds side that is making an unexpected push for promotion to the Premier League.

It looks as though Pulis is in for a busy month.