Manchester City defender who has won a trophy every 39 games he has played for the club will leave in the summer on a free

Manchester City defender Aleksander Kolarov is set to leave the Etihad in the summer after not being offered a new contract, according to The Sun.

Kolarov has been a key figure in the most successful period in City’s history. The Serb has made 231 appearances across a six-year stint at the club, during that period he has found the back of the net on 21 occasions from defence. He has also lifted two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

However, it appears as though his days at City are numbered. As per The Sun, Pep Guardiola has not offered Kolarov an extension to his current deal and thus he will be leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

He is also free to talk with clubs now about a potential deal when his contract expires. He will undoubtedly be looking to finish his City career on a high, but their title hopes are looking bleak.