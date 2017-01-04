Arsenal players fear their talisman who has scored or assisted every 85 minutes this season wants to leave as PL giants hover

Several Arsenal players are concerned that talisman Alexis Sanchez wants to leave the club, according to the Telegraph.

Sanchez has been in fine form for the Gunners so far this campaign. The Chilean has found the back of the net on 13 occasions in the Premier League, and has also provided seven assists. He has directly contributed to a goal for Arsene Wenger’s side every 85 minutes – which is simply remarkable.

Losing his immeasurable influence is undoubtedly a scary thought for the Arsenal faithful, but one that could well become reality.

As per the Telegraph, Sanchez, whose contract expires in 18 months time, ignored his teammates after their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth yesterday. They note that his frustration boiled over and he continued to show his anger in the dressing room.

The Telegraph believe that both Manchester City and Chelsea are monitoring the situation, which will make the prospect of Sanchez leaving all the most frightening for Wenger.