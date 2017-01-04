Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on rumours linking Arturo Vidal with a move to Chelsea this transfer window

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Arturo Vidal will not be joining Chelsea this transfer window, report the Express.

The Express report that Vidal had been linked with the Premier League leaders this month. They believe that Antonio Conte is in the market for a new central midfielder this month, with Oscar joining Shanghai SIPG and Cesc Fabregas’ future looking uncertain.

Bayern boss Ancelotti, however, has confirmed once and for all that the Chilean will not be leaving the Allianz Arena. The Express quote him in saying: “This is absolute nonsense.”

Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their hunt for reinforcements in the middle of the park. The Blues already sit five points clear at the top of the table after a 13-game win streak, but it appears that Conte is still not content with his squad.

Vidal has won a league title in all of his last five seasons for Bayern and Juventus, he won’t be winning a sixth with Chelsea, however.