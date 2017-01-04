Chelsea chasing surprising January target from mid-table Premier League side

Chelsea are tracking West Ham’s versatile Englishman Michail Antonio, according to reports from ESPN.

The Hammers star player has been one of their consistent bright spots this year as Slaven Bilic’s men have struggled to fit into their new stadium.

Antonio was exceptional last year, having broken into the team after a long spell on the bench. His power and his work rate made him undroppable by the end of the season, whether playing as a wing back, a winger or a striker. Time and time again he showed his aerial ability and scored vital goals.

Chelsea’s interest still seems a little far fetched – Antonio is not technically great and might struggle in a nip and tuck game in the Champions League later rounds, but his impressive physique and spirit is very much up Antonio Conte’s alley.

The fact that he would fit the quota of English players Chelsea will need in their squad for Europe next year is also mentioned as being a factor for the Blues.