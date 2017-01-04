Chelsea midfield enforcer a target for Serie A side but Blues boss Antonio Conte is unwilling to part with him this month

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is a transfer target for Serie A side Genoa this month, but Antonio Conte is unwilling to part with him, report the Daily Star.

Conte opted to keep Chalobah in around the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge this season, opposed to loaning him out for the sixth time. One of the previous five was a season-long stint with Italian giants Napoli. Though the 22-year-old made just nine appearances during his time in Naples, he appears to have left a lasting impression in the Serie A.

The Star cite Sky Sports Italy in claiming that Genoa, who currently sit in 12th place in Italy’s top division, are keen to sign Chalobah this month. They do also report, however, that Conte believes he has a role to play with the Blues this season and thus will block any move from materialising.

Chalobah has already made ten appearances so far this campaign for Chelsea. Could he be the first academy product since John Terry to force his way into the starting eleven?