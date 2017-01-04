Chelsea must move quickly as they face Blue competition for defenders

Chelsea face some serious competition for their defensive targets in January.

Whiles the Blues have been linked with all manner of exotic names from across Europe for vast sums of money, their most likely targets always seemed to be English players, given the lack of English players in the squad once John Terry departs.

Ben Gibson and Michael Keane are the names that have been linked most regularly, but Chelsea will need to move fast as they now face competition from another team in Blue.

Everton have been linked by Goal with moves for the same impressive English centre backs, and with their new owner looking to spend big and Ronald Koeman keen to strengthen his back line, even the financial might of Chelsea will need to take this competition seriously. Given their failure to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic in the summer, Chelsea will be determined not to get left high and dry again this time around.