Everton will only be allowed to sign £25M Manchester United flop this transfer window in a permanent deal

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay will only be allowed to join Everton this month on a permanent transfer, according to The Sun.

There were high expectations for Depay when he joined United in the summer of 2015 for what The Sun report to be a £25 million fee. Coming off a 28-goal season for PSV, his seven goals in 45 appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford fell short of the heights many thought he would hit.

He could well leave this month in a bid to revive his career. The Sun report that Everton manager Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing his compatriot on loan, but Jose Mourinho will only allow Depay to join the Toffees if it is on a permanent deal.

As per The Sun, Depay has rejected a move to Fenerbahce as he is keen to prove himself in the Premier League. If he is to stay in England, however, United will have to recoup some of the fee they parted with to sign him two and a half years ago.