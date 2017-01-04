Dreadful Hector Bellerin reminds us he’s got long way to go

Hector Bellerin is an exceptional player, and it’s been no surprise to see him linked with Barcelona after a two year ascent to the very top of the list of Premier League full backs.

But the Spaniard’s performance last night was a timely reminder that he is not yet the finished article, and that his defending leaves a huge amount to be desired in comparison with his attacking.

Bournemouth’s first goal was Bellerin’s fault, as the right back was sucked in following the play as it developed on the far side. He checked behind him briefly but didn’t see Charlie Daniels in space. When the ball reached Daniels, the former Barcelona man’s defending was dreadful, as he let himself get turned by the Bournemouth man, who finished coolly.

Things didn’t get much better from there, as the 21 year old was caught out of position again for Bournemouth’s second – it was while covering for him that Granit Xhaka gave away the penalty. As for the third? His efforts were embarrassing,

One game doesn’t stop Bellerin being a top player, and won’t stop top clubs coveting him either. But at the very top level those lapses cost you – severely in this case.