Everton’s £25M summer signing will undergo two surgeries and miss a year of action after sustaining horror knee injury

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that winger Yanick Bolasie could miss an entire year of action as he recovers from a knee injury, report The Sun.

Bolasie moved to Goodison Park in the summer from Crystal Palace for what the BBC reported as a £25 million fee. The DR Congo international hit the ground running under the stewardship of new Toffees boss Koeman, but his good form was derailed by a horror knee injury.

The Sun report that Koeman has now revealed the full extent of the injury, and it’s not good news for the Everton faithful: “It will be around 11-12 months before he is back. That is a big disappointment but he will come back.”

As per The Sun, Bolasie has already gone under the knife to repair his anterior cruciate ligament. The tabloid note that he will, however, have to undergo further surgery in order to repair the damage.

Everton sit in seventh place in the Premier League, 11 points behind the top four. News that Bolasie will miss the entirety of this season and likely half of the next is a bitter blow.