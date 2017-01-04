(Image): Chelsea’s forgotten loanee suffers the cold in Germant

Chelsea defender Michael Hector is one of their more forgotten loan men.

The defender was signed from Reading at the end of last summer, but was immediately loaned back to the Royals.

This season, the Jamaican has been at Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, where he seems to be enjoying himself – although given his getup in the photo below the low temperatures are causing him some issues. Luckily, the club are on the traditional German winter break, so Hector has plenty of time to spend inside with his feet up.