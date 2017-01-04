Joey Barton back on the pitch for Burnley

Joey Barton is closing in a on a return to Premier League action after playing 90 minutes for Burnley’s development team.

Barton re-signed for the Clarets until the end of the season on Monday, as reported by The Mirror, despite being charged for allegedly placing 1,260 football bets over a 10-year period.

Although his betting is under investigation, Barton is now free to play for Burnley, having served a one-match ban – imposed by the Scottish FA – as the Lancashire outfit lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Monday.

Despite not playing a competitive game since suffering a 5-1 hammering at Celtic with Rangers in September, 34-year-old Barton looked in good nick, helping a young Burnley XI beat Fleetwod Town 1-0.

Barton, who played 40 games for Burnley during his first spell at Turf Moor, could make his second debut at Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday.

He scored three goals during his first 40 games for the Clarets.