Real Madrid offer £77M and Alvaro Morata in exchange for 23-goal striker but will have to break the transfer record to sign him

Real Madrid have offered £77 million plus Alvaro Morata in exchange for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, according to The Sun.

Dybala has emerged as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Serie A in recent seasons, and it appears to be attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides. The Argentine found the back of the net on 23 occasions for Juventus last campaign as the Italian giants won the domestic treble.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to add that firepower to his attack at the Bernabeu. The Sun believe that Real are willing to part with a whopping £77 million and former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to secure Dybala’s signature.

However, as per The Sun, Juventus have demanded either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric be included in the offer if they are going to allow Dybala to leave – which was, predictably, turned down by Los Blancos.

The tabloid note that Juventus would likely accept a world-record fee if Real were willing to better the fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in the summer.

This is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on as we head deeper into the January transfer window.