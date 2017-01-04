Borussia Dortmund striker who has scored 20 goals already this season subject of £127.5M bid and offered £670k-a-week

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been subject of a £127.5 million bid from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, according to Calciomercato.

Aubameyang has emerged as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe since joining Dortmund in the summer of 2013, but his form this season has been impressive even by his high standards.

The Gabon international has found the back of the net on 20 occasions during his opening 22 appearances for the Bundesliga giants so far this campaign. Only Edinson Cavani can better Aubameyang’s league goal tally of 16 in any of Europe’s top five divisions.

It comes as no surprise that Shanghai SIPG reportedly want to make him the next household name to join the Chinese footballing revolution.

Calciomercato believe that Shanghai SIPG, the same side that recently signed Oscar from Chelsea for what they report as a £51 million fee, have made a move to make Aubameyang the most expensive footballer in history.

The £127.5 million bid on the table to tempt Dortmund has, as per Calciomercato, been accompanied by a £670,000-a-week wage packet to lure their star striker to the far east.

The financial power that the Chinese Super League sides have at their disposal is frightening.