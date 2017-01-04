Tottenham vs Chelsea starting lineups: Vertonghen returns for Spurs while Fabregas drops to the bench for the Blues

Tottenham host Chelsea this evening as Antonio Conte’s side bid to set a new Premier League record of the most consecutive wins in a single Premier League season.

Chelsea have won 13 consecutive league games, scoring 32 goals, conceding four and keeping ten clean sheets in the process. Conte knows that even if his side suffer defeat tonight, their stellar run means they will still be five points clear at the summit of English football.

Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen have both returned to Mauricio Pochettino’s starting side having missed Spurs’ win over Watford through suspension. Erik Lamela remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Pedro was absent for Chelsea’s victory over Stoke as he was suspended, but only makes the bench tonight. Willian scored two goals in that fixture on New Year’s Eve and thus keeps his place.

Tonight is by no means the night the title will be decided, but you feel this fixture feels real significance if anyone is going to be able to catch Chelsea. Here are how both sides line up.