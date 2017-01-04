Swansea transfer flop who has scored just one goal this season after commanding £15.5M fee targeted by La Liga giants

Swansea striker Borja Baston could be set to leave just five months after signing with Sevilla interested in taking him on loan, according to The Sun.

Baston, formerly of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in Spain’s top division before making the switch to the Swans. He found the back of the net on 18 occasions during a loan spell with Eibar last campaign, earning him what The Sun report to be a £15.5 million price-tag.

He has, however, scored just one goal in eleven Premier League appearances this term, and he could be set to leave this month. As per The Sun, Sevilla are interested on taking him on loan until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Swansea would be willing to let go of the Spaniard. They currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League, so could undoubtedly do with his goal scoring exploits – if he is able to hit top gear.