Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea player ratings: Dele Alli gets a 9 as his two headed goals put a stop to the Blues’ winning run

Tottenham ended Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak thanks to two headed goals from Dele Alli.

Tottenham took the lead through Dele Alli. Christian Eriksen swung an inviting ball into the penalty area, which was met by the head of Alli, who gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. Courtois had kept ten clean sheets during Chelsea’s remarkable ten-game winning run, but he was not to get one today. To watch Alli’s first goal, click here.

Alli then nodded home his second of the game to double his side’s advantage. It was an almost identical goal, too. Eriksen was the provider again, with a cross that was met by Alli at the back post – and he made no mistake. To see the goal that sealed Chelsea’s fate, click here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 6, Walker 7, Dier 6, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Rose 5, Dembele 8, Wanyama 7, Eriksen 8, Alli 9, Kane 4.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 4, Azpilicueta 6, David Luiz 6, Cahill 5, Moses 4, Kante 5, Matic 7, Alonso 3, Hazard 6, Pedro 3, Diego Costa 4.

Man of the match: Alli’s two headed goals ultimately proved decisive, and thus it couldn’t have been given to anyone else. It was a mature performance from the youngster, and he took both goals expertly.