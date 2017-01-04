Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions: Lawro and Paul Merson don’t fancy Blues

Many a betting expert will be giving Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea a wide berth tonight, because it is simply too close to call.

The bookies can hardly split the sides, with Spurs 7/4 in most places, while Chelsea are widely available at 9/5.

Home advantage could be key. Spurs are unbeaten on their own patch so far this season. Their away form has been pretty hot of late too though, recording back-to-back 4-1 wins at Southampton and Watford either side of New Year’s Eve.

Chelsea’s form has been even more incredible. The Blues have won 12 consecutive Premier League games – including a 2-1 victory over Spurs at Stamford Bridge back in November.

However, pundits Mark Lawrenson and Paul Merson think that Chelsea’s winning run will come to an end at White Hart Lane tonight.

Lawro has gone for a 2-1 win to Spurs in his BBC Sport predictions, while Merson told Sky Sports he believes a 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome.

For what it’s worth (not very little, probably), I’ll predict Spurs to win 3-1, with Dele Alli scoring first, Gary Cahill getting sent off and Eden Hazard missing a penalty…