(Video) Dele Alli doubles Tottenham’s advantage with back-post header that ends Chelsea’s 14-game winning streak

Dele Alli has scored his second goal of the game to put Tottenham two goals ahead against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s side were not only bidding to go eight points clear at the top of the table, but also set a new record for the number of consecutive wins in a single Premier League season.

It looks as though their hopes of doing so are now all-but over. Alli doubled Tottenham’s advantage with his second header of the game, with Christian Eriksen providing both assists.