West Ham ask Premier League strugglers to name their price for 11-goal striker after their £6M offer was rebuffed

West Ham have asked Sunderland to name their price for veteran striker Jermain Defoe after having a £6 million bid rejected, according to Sky Sports.

Defoe broke onto the scene at West Ham as a teenager, immediately establishing himself as a key member of the Hammers’ squad. However, in the winter of 2004 he made a controversial switch to London rivals Tottenham, where he made 363 appearances over two spells, scoring 143 goals.

It appeared that had all-but ended Defoe’s West Ham love affair, but Sky Sports believe there could be another chapter yet to be written.

They report that Slaven Bilic’s side are keen on re-signing the 34-year-old, and have already had a £6 million bid rejected in their efforts to secure his services. As per Sky Sports, they have not been put off by Sunderland’s reluctancy to lose their talisman, and instead have asked the Premier League strugglers to name their price.

Defoe has already found the back of the net 11 times this term, and will undoubtedly have a key role to play if David Moyes’ men are to remain in the division. He will likely not come cheap.