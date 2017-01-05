Antonio Conte set to send frustrated 20-year-old Chelsea starlet out on loan with bitter Premier League rivals keen

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to allow Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club on loan this month, and he isn’t short of options.

With just two starts to his name so far this season, with both coming in the EFL Cup, the 20-year-old midfielder has struggled to make an impact under Antonio Conte so far this season and it will have undoubtedly been frustrating for him to have such a lack of opportunities to impress.

In turn, it would make sense to send him out on loan for the remainder of the campaign to secure regular playing time and develop his game further as he has been tipped for a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Evening Standard, both Brighton and West Ham United are keen on signing him in a temporary deal, but it remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature.

Ultimately, Chelsea will need assurances from both clubs that Loftus-Cheek will play regularly, otherwise they risk sending him out on a pointless loan which will be a waste of time for them and the England U21 international.

Further, it’s debatable as to whether West Ham would be able to reach an agreement given the rivalry between the two clubs, although perhaps Chelsea are ready to look past that if it means Loftus-Cheek will get regular football in the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

With Brighton flying high in the Championship, they would likely be the more sensible option, but time will tell if that’s the move for Loftus-Cheek who will also be feeling the pressure for a different reason as the Standard add that Chelsea are still in negotiations for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.

If true, it would only lead to the talented youngster falling further down the pecking order in west London and that may well force him to consider his long-options.