Arsenal transfer news: Wenger denies £20m swoop, allays fears over talisman and reveals January plans

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger seemingly did his best to wind up supporters on Thursday as he discussed transfers in his press conference.

The French tactician is preparing his side to face Preston North End in the FA Cup this weekend, but as it’s the January transfer window, it was only natural that the market came up.

With their Premier League title bid faltering over the festive period, there may well be increased calls for Arsenal to act this month and strengthen where possible.

However, it doesn’t appear as though Wenger has plans to do so, as he suggested in his press conference on Thursday that nobody would come in before the deadline.

Wenger on January transfers: “Who is coming in? Nobody.” — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 5, 2017

Meanwhile, ESPN FC correspondent Mattias Karen also noted on Twitter that Wenger confirmed that the club had not received any offers for either Mathieu Debuchy or Carl Jenkinson as of yet, with both players linked with an exit if the right deal is presented.

While that will be a source of frustration in itself, the Arsenal boss added to it by dismissing speculation on Thursday that the Gunners are considering the signing of full-back Ricardo Pereira in a reported £20m deal.

Wenger denied interest in the Portuguese international and so it appears as though there is nothing in that story, but in contrast there was some positive news from an Arsenal perspective.

As per The Sun, it was claimed that Arsenal players feared that Alexis Sanchez may quit the club after his furious reaction following the draw at Bournemouth.

However, Wenger did his best to allay fears and questioned why anyone would be surprised that the Chilean international was upset given that his side didn’t win.

It’s a questionable rumour as it seems more opportunistic than realistic with Sanchez’s frustration used as a means of suggesting that it pushed him closer to the exit door, as Wenger was seemingly confident in brushing off the rumour.

Nevertheless, with no contract extension in sight for a player who will see his current deal expire in 2018, it remains a major concern.