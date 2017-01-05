Manchester United legend wants Old Trafford return but Jose Mourinho could scupper dream

Former Manchester United stalwart Patrice Evra is open to a return to the club in the January transfer window, but he may well be left disappointed.

The 35-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances for Juventus in all competitions so far this season, with coach Massimiliano Allegri preferring Alex Sandro for the most part at left back.

In turn, the Manchester Evening News claim that the Frenchman is eager to re-join United, two-and-a-half years after he left Old Trafford for Turin. However, the decision will be in the hands of Jose Mourinho and it’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not the United boss wants him.

What isn’t up for debate is the influence that Evra had during his time in Manchester after signing from Monaco 11 years ago, as he won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup during his time with the club.

As a result, it could be argued that his experience and know-how in the Premier League would make him an astute addition to act as short-term cover at left-back, but it will be down to Mourinho to decide if it’s a positive move for his squad.

With Luke Shaw failing to impress him as he continues to struggle with injuries, it has led to the likes of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian filling in at left-back.

Whether signing Evra on a short-term deal and using his qualities to help enjoy a successful second half of the campaign is worth it will be up to United to assess, but from his perspective, the report suggests that he’s more than ready to return to England and do his part in helping United secure a top-four finish in the Premier League at the very least.