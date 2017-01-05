(Photo) £180,000-a-week Man City star Raheem Sterling poses for selfie while shopping in Poundworld

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling earns £180,000 a week, according to the Liverpool Echo, but it seems the 22-year-old still loves a bargain.

The former Liverpool star, who has been known to splash out huge sums of cash on cars, was recently spotted shopping in Poundworld – a store where nothing costs more than a quid.

Sterling’s 2015 transfer from Liverpool could eventually cost City £49m, per BBC Sport, who report that the initial fee paid was £44m.

The Jamaican-born England international has shown brilliance in flashes for City, although he has yet to justify his hefty price tag.

Sterling has started 17 Premier League games for City this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

He has also scored one and made two in five Champions League matches.