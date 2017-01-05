(Video) Manchester United misfit trains alone in a park as he desperately waits for January escape

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is set to leave the club in the January transfer window, and it seemingly can’t come soon enough.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played for United since November 19 when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal, while he has failed to start a single Premier League game since Jose Mourinho was appointed.

In turn, it looks as though the French international is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and with speculation linking Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Marseille with a move to acquire his services, as per ESPN FC, he’ll be hopeful that he can start a fresh challenge elsewhere before the end of January.

In order to do that, he’ll want to stay sharp and impress any interested parties with his fitness levels, and based on the Instagram post below, he’s taking matters into his own hands outside of club training with private sessions.

Schneiderlin deserves credit for being dedicated to his craft and trying to impress those who are monitoring him, but it’s also a slightly sad situation that he finds himself in having clearly been snubbed by Mourinho.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s unlikely that things will get any better any time soon for the former Southampton star and so these fitness drills will be putting him in great shape to hit the ground running at his new club.