£20m fee and £90k-a-week wages leaves Man United flop stuck at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly struggling to find interested parties for Memphis Depay, and it might have something to do with the financial aspects of the deal.

The Dutchman has struggled to impress Jose Mourinho this season, and in turn he has made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils with a total of a mere 134 minutes played.

In turn, it has forced him to consider his options as he seeks regular football, but it looks as though United and Depay himself could be shooting themselves in the foot.

According to The Telegraph, United are looking to recoup as much of their initial £25m outlay to sign the 22-year-old from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 as possible, with a figure of £20m being touted.

Further, Depay is said to be on £90,000-a-week, and those two factors combined have led to a lack of concrete interest from any party which could leave him stuck at Old Trafford this month.

Mourinho is said to be uninterested in allowing the winger to leave on a loan deal, but given the lack of offers, he may be forced to reconsider his stance and allow him to leave on a temporary basis with a view of finding a new club in the summer.

Given the quality that he showed at PSV, there is evidently talent to be tapped into as far as Depay is concerned but it just hasn’t worked out at United.

Having failed to live up to expectations last season under Louis van Gaal, it has gotten progressively worse for the Dutch international this year and so he has to find the right fit in his next move or risk slipping into obscurity and falling in danger of not fulfilling his potential.