£50m striker on Arsenal radar as Arsene Wenger could solve headache once and for all

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the future of Torino striker Andrea Belotti, but will have to spend big given his £50m price-tag.

The Italian international is enjoying an impressive rise to the top having discovered his best form in the last 12 months with 13 goals in 16 Serie A appearances so far this season along with four assists.

Further, he’s now scored three goals in five games for Italy, and at just 23 years of age, he has plenty of room for improvement and a desire to only get better and become one of the top marksman in Europe.

In turn, it’s no surprise that The Sun report that Arsenal are keen on signing him, and it’s claimed that Arsene Wenger wants to be informed if any other clubs make a move for him as the Gunners have ultimately been put off by his £50m asking price in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that both Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen though, and so Wenger certainly runs the risk of being priced out of a move and missing out on the Torino star to a direct rival.

“Arsenal have an option for Belotti from Torino, and he is available for 60m Euros,” a source in Italy told The Sun.

“They will wait to see what happens with him this season, and think about moving for him again in the summer.”

Although Olivier Giroud has scored several important goals this season with Alexis Sanchez impressing up front when the Frenchman isn’t playing, Arsenal have been crying out for a prolific striker for years.

Wenger has been content to keep his faith in his current options despite their lack of consistency in front of goal, but based on the report above, it seems as though there could be a change of heart.

However, Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly be cautious when it comes to getting excited over a possible deal for Belotti, as £50m is a hefty price to pay and it may well be too much to convince Wenger and Arsenal that it’s a sensible move.