Chelsea remain in transfer talks as Blues try to sign £34m-rated African sensation

Six goals in 16 league games for the Chelsea target who is a defence-minded midfielder.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and the Premier League leaders remain in transfer talks regarding a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

That is according to The Guardian, who claim that Conte is keen to sign the 20-year-old this month, but the Italian boss understands that the player’s current club, Atalanta, may force the Londoners to wait until the summer.

Atalanta are holding out for up to £30m-£34m, add The Guardian.

Such a figure sounds a lot for a player who has only come to the fore this season, after spending the previous campaign on loan at Cesena.

He has been brilliant, though – a revelation in fact.

Kessie has scored six goals in 16 Serie A games from the centre of Atalanta’s midfield this term, firing the club to sixth in the league table.

Although Kessie has played in central midfield all this season, he is also comfortable at centre-back. His adaptability could make him a very useful addition at Stamford Bridge, with Conte’s 3-4-3 system relying on positional fluidity.

