Chelsea yet to make offer for £21.3m-rated former Premier League star as Conte looks to add depth

Chelsea have made no approach as of yet for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez, according to sporting director, Rudi Voller.

The 28-year-old left Manchester United in 2015 after failing to secure regular first-team football, and has enjoyed his time overall in Germany thus far.

In 103 Bundesliga games, the Mexican international has scored 37 goals and provided 12 assists as he has rediscovered the form that earned him his move to Old Trafford in the first place, although he has struggled more recently having gone 15 games without a goal.

Leverkusen have come under pressure to keep him amid speculation of interest from Chelsea, as Hernandez has just 18 months remaining on his current contract which could complicate matters further.

Fortunately from their perspective though, Voller has revealed that there has been no official approach from the Premier League giants for the striker.

“There is no approach at the minute,” Voller told Kicker.

Should Chelsea make their move, it’s claimed that it will cost them as the Metro report that SportBild have noted that Leverkusen could be willing to sell for £21.3m.

Given that he was signed for £7.3m less than 18 months ago, as per the report, it would be a sensible piece of business from the German side’s part, but they will surely want to avoid losing one of their best players regardless of how much financial sense it makes.

From Chelsea’s perspective, it would be a smart move as Antonio Conte needs to add quality and depth up front, particularly with their return to Europe in mind for next season.

While a January swoop would obviously help them with their pursuit of the Premier League title this season, the Italian tactician is surely thinking long-term too and knows that he needs to strengthen across the squad to continue to build on his early success.

Diego Costa’s form has ensured that it hasn’t been an issue as of yet, but with Michy Batshuayi struggling to prove himself at Stamford Bridge after his summer move, perhaps Conte will be looking at other options moving forward with Hernandez topping the list.