Jose Mourinho finally given green light to complete £42m Manchester United swoop for top January target

Manchester United have reportedly finally been given the green light to secure the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in a deal worth £42m.

According to Expressen, Benfica have now reached a deal with the Swedish international’s former club, Vasteras, after a dispute over the percentage of the fee that they were due from any sale.

In turn, that should smooth over any lasting issues over the transfer to Old Trafford, with The Sun adding that the two clubs had agreed on a £42m fee to take the 22-year-old to Manchester.

It has been a frustrating saga for United as they reportedly continued to wait for a breakthrough in negotiations in order to wrap up the deal.

From Lindelof’s side, having sat out Benfica’s last game with speculation over his future continuing to suggest that he was set for an exit, it looks as though there is now nothing standing in the way of him moving to the Premier League.

However, there are now doubts over whether or not United will complete the deal, as Jose Mourinho has been left impressed by the partnership of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.

With Eric Bailly away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, there is perhaps a risk of not having enough cover in that department should United suffer any injuries.

Chris Smalling can step in, as could Daley Blind if necessary, but United have been strongly linked with Lindelof for a while, and The Sun have even gone as far as to suggest that he’ll take the No.2 shirt if he eventually moves to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if the transfer goes through this month, but it appears as though the path is now finally clear for United to seal the deal, with Benfica and Vasteras sorting out their issues to allow Lindelof to move on.