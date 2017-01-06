Liverpool injury news: Four key stars out of FA Cup clash with Plymouth, Klopp considers comeback for duo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided fitness updates on several key players ahead of his side’s encounter with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this weekend.

The German tactician was left frustrated earlier this week after the Reds were held to a draw at Sunderland, but with a few days to recover and prepare for the weekend, he was in better spirits at his press conference on Friday, as reported by Sky Sports.

However, he will have some decisions to make as he will be without Daniel Sturridge, Joel Matip and James Milner, as all three have picked up knocks and are unlikely to be risked against Plymouth.

Further, he provided an update on Philippe Coutinho who has been a long-term absentee after suffering a serious ankle injury last year.

On Sturridge: “Probably today we’ll see. It depends how he feels. Southampton should be possible. (Philippe) Coutinho is in a very good way but not for this weekend.

On Matip: “Same.”

On Milner: “Better. Milly has his little issue with his calf, we were not sure because of the intensity if it was more. I’m pretty sure we won’t take the risk this weekend.”

In contrast, Klopp did suggest that Joe Gomez could be involved as he ruled out the possibility of the youngster leaving on loan for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, there could also be a comeback for goalkeeper Loris Karius who lost his place to Simon Mignolet recently after coming under fire for some high-profile blunders.

Having regrouped and got his confidence back, Klopp will not want to keep him out for too long and so this seems like an ideal time to reintroduce his summer signing to the starting line-up.

The fixture list won’t particularly lighten for Klopp and his players in the next week or so, as they’ll be back in action on January 11 for the first leg of their EFL Cup clash with Southampton, before they take on Manchester United next weekend in the Premier League.