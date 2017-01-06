Liverpool transfer news: Six wingers on transfer shortlist as £3.75m sale signed off by Klopp

Liverpool are expected to be active in the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen to bolster his options in attacking positions.

The German tactician will hope to strengthen where possible in order to sustain their Premier League title push, with the Reds currently trailing leaders Chelsea by five points after 20 games.

One player heading in the opposite direction though is Tiago Ilori, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the defender is set for a £3.75m move to Reading.

The 23-year-old has been granted permission to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with Jaap Stam’s side, and so it appears as though his time at Anfield is finally set to come to an end.

Having failed to establish himself in the first-team with just three appearances in total since his arrival in 2013, it’s hardly a major loss to Liverpool who will arguably need to think about strengthening their defence moving forward though.

In contrast, The Independent believe that Klopp is considering his options this month over which winger to sign, with six players reportedly on his radar.

With Philippe Coutinho still out injured and having lost Sadio Mane to international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool need back-up in the wide attacking areas and need to move quickly to avoid it costing them in the title race.

According to the Independent, it will be down to a choice between RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg, Jese Rodriguez, Julian Brandt, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gabriel Barbosa or Quincy Promes.

It’s difficult to see Arsenal selling Oxlade-Chamberlain to a direct rival, particularly midway through the season, and so that is arguably one that can be written off.

However, through a mixture of lack of playing time to an inability to turn down a chance to play for Liverpool and in the Premier League, the other five candidates are all arguably genuine options with Klopp having a big decision to make before the end of the month.