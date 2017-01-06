Man United in talks to sign 20-goal-a-season striker, £11.44m salary offered, haggling over fee, part-ex possibility

Manchester United have reportedly held transfer talks with the representitives of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this week.

According to The Sun, United have offered the 25-year-old £220,000 per week (£11.44m a year) plus bonuses – the same package fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba accepted when he moved to Old Trafford last summer.

Although personal terms have already been discussed, United are yet to agree a transfer fee with Atletico, claim The Sun, who say the Spanish side are demanding £86m, which would activate a release clause in Griezmann’s contract.

Despite Atletico’s firm stance, The Sun report that United are confident of reaching an agreement, possibly a part-exchange deal involving the Red Devils offer players and cash as payment.

Griezmann is one of the hottest attackers in European club football right now.

He has scored 22 league goals in each of the past two seasons, plus nine in 21 La Liga and Champions League appearances so far this term.

Griezmann delivered on the international stage last summer too, netting six times in seven games at Euro 2016.

