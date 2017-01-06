Man United transfer news: Stalwart to get new £80k contract, target drops major hint as Mourinho wants club hero to return

Man United look set for a busy January transfer window, with speculation this week linking them with several moves to strengthen their squad.

A run of six consecutive wins in the Premier League has lifted them to within three points of the top four, and just 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

In turn, they will be desperate to sustain it and continue to apply pressure on their rivals above them, and that could require making moves in the market this month.

Carrick to be handed new deal

The first bit of business from the club could be to hand midfield veteran Michael Carrick a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho has informed the club that he wants to give the 35-year-old an extension for another year on the same terms as his current deal, which sees him get paid £80,000-a-week.

Having joined United in 2006, the former England international has won it all with the Red Devils, and despite his advancing years, he continues to play at a high level and seemingly makes a huge difference as United are unbeaten in the 15 matches that he has started.

Lindelof’s girlfriend drops major hint move is happening

Elsewhere in terms of new arrivals, Victor Lindelof has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, and it was reported on Friday that a breakthrough had been made for United to sign him.

If that wasn’t enough to suggest that the move is happening then his girlfriend, Maja Nilsson, has done her part to help things along after posting the image below on her Twitter account.

It shows Lindelof in a room playing his PS4, but noticeably the room is pretty bare with an empty suitcase in the corner. Further, her caption read: “A man came today to look at the apartment to give us a price on cleaning. I was embarrassed when I opened this door.”

While it might just be an innocent snap showing a mess of an apartment, it could be something much more given the amount of speculation flying around regarding Lindelof’s future.

Det kom en man som tittade igenom lägenheten idag för att ge oss ett pris på storstädning. Skämdes något när jag öppnade den här dörren. pic.twitter.com/tLs7eBJeLw — Maja Nilsson (@majanilsson) January 5, 2017

Evra could be set for United return

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Patrice Evra could be heading back to Manchester as it’s claimed both United and Mourinho want him back.

Juventus have even begun looking for a replacement as per the report, with Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac available on a free transfer at the end of the season, while AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio is also of interest.

The French international was a hugely popular figure at United and won countless trophies with the club, and perhaps his experience and reliability will be a major boost for Mourinho this month.