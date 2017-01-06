Tottenham transfer news: £30m move for Premier League ace postponed while £50m-rated star going nowhere claims Sky Sports expert

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly call off their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in January, but will return with a £30m offer in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Eagles so far this season, as he emerged as one of their best performers with four goals and eight assists 19 Premier League appearances.

While it wasn’t enough to save Alan Pardew from the sack, he shocked the club with his decision to play for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

Spurs were reportedly keen to pounce and take advantage of the situation in the current transfer window, as per The Sun, but the AFCON has put them off for now and in turn they have postponed their plans to try and sign him.

However, it’s added that Mauricio Pochettino has informed the club that they should make a £30m bid at the end of the season as he evidently values Zaha highly and believes that he can make a significant impact at White Hart Lane.

Meanwhile, one player that isn’t expected to leave north London any time soon is Dele Alli, with Sky Sports expert Guillem Balague ruling out a possible move to Real Madrid in a special Q&A session on Friday.

The England international has enjoyed a impressive rise since joining the club from MK Dons in 2015, but is seemingly taking his game to the next level in recent weeks.

Having taken his tally to 11 goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season with a double in a huge win over Chelsea this week, it’s no surprise that talk is growing of a possible switch elsewhere.

As reported by The Guardian earlier this week, Real were linked with a £50m bid for the midfield ace, but Balague has insisted that the Spanish giants have no immediate plans to try and prise him away.

Further, he doubts that any of the current Tottenham squad are interested in leaving now as the club continue to compete for trophies and show signs of real progress.