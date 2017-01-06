West Ham v Man City Live Stream – Watch FA Cup Clash Online + £5 For Every Goal Scored

The weekend FA Cup kicks off tonight as West Ham face Man City with Paddy Power offering a stream of the match plus will give you £5 every time your team scores a goal.

Both sides have arguably been under performing this season in the Premier League, however, the FA Cup could prove to be a competition that both could be looking towards in an attempt to acquire some silverware.

However, neither side seems to have the edge when it comes to their first team choices available, as both will be missing some key players. West Ham have 3 players unavailable due to injury, with striker Diafra Sakho out injured alongside Gokhan Tore and James Collins.

West Ham will also be missing the likes of Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate, as both men have travelled to their Gabon ahead of the African Cup of Nations.

Having said this, Manchester City will also be missing a few big names missing for the game, as the likes of Vincent Kompany, Ilkay Gundogan and Fabian Delph are all still out injury, whilst Fernandinho will begin his 3 match ban during the match.

As is always the case in cup competitions, it is likely that the players would have been looking to play some rotated squads during the match, however, these players will prove big losses for both sides.

Despite this, both teams are in relatively good form, as both have come away with victories in their last 3 games. Therefore, with West Ham playing at home in the tie, it’ll be a tough once to call, but with neither side wanting a replay, it is likely that both will give it their all in an attempt to progress, and we should hopefully see a close fought match.

With both sides having struggled defensively so far this season, a high scoring affair could be on the cards

One to watch: Dimitri Payet is likely to be the key man that West Ham will look to for a bit of magic, as the player has played a part in 5 goals already in the FA Cup this season (3 goals, 2 assists).

