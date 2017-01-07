AC Milan prepare an unprecedented £128M spending spree that could scupper Chelsea’s move for Antonio Conte favourite

AC Milan are plotting an incredible £128 million spending spree in a bid to reach their previously scaled heights, according to The Sun.

The Italian giants were formerly regarded as one of the strongest teams in world football, but in recent seasons they couldn’t have even been seen as one of the best in their division. After a string of dreadful signings, including recognisable faces such as Fernando Torres and Adel Tarrabt, they have suffered an unforgiving fall from grace.

As per The Sun, they have a plan in place to fire themselves back to their former glory. The tabloid believe that Milan are preparing a £128 million swoop for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, Lazio winger Keita Balde, Villarreal centre-back Mateo Musacchio and reported Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi.

The Sun reported last week that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was interested in signing Bernardeschi in a bid to strengthen his options at wing-back and in attack. They note that Bernardeschi is one of Conte’s favourites after his time with the Italy national team. That move could potentially be scuppered if Milan offer him the opportunity to stay in his home country.

If Milan are able to capture all of their reported targets, it will certainly heat up the competition for the Serie A title.