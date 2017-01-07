Arsenal back to square one in search for Arsene Wenger successor as ideal candidate rules himself out

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was linked with the Arsenal job last month, but he has insisted he sees his long-term future in Turin.

As per The Sun last month, it was claimed that the 49-year-old was being lined up as the next Gunners boss as he had made it known that he wanted to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

Given the stature of the club, the quality of the squad and the opportunity to manage in England, it was hardly surprising that the Italian tactician was linked with a move to north London.

However, in his press conference on Saturday, he insisted that his future was with Juve and that he envisages himself in the Bianconeri hotseat for many more years, as seen in the tweet below.

.@OfficialAllegri: "My future? I'm happy at Juventus and I hope to stay here for a long time." #JuveBologna — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 7, 2017

Allegri’s track record speaks for itself, as he enjoyed stellar spells with Sassuolo and Cagliari before winning a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011.

He has since followed that up with two more Scudetti with Juve while also collecting other domestic silverware along with a run to the Champions League final in 2015.

While his qualities as a coach aren’t in doubt, it looks as though a possible future at Arsenal now is as he clearly wishes to stay with the Serie A giants.

Nevertheless, things can change very quickly in football and with the Turin outfit under immense pressure to not only win another league title this season but also to make an impression in Europe, if he fails to deliver on those objectives then the situation could change.

With Wenger’s contract expiring at the end of the season and with no suggestion as of yet that he will pen an extension, Arsenal will be on the market for a new manager but it appears as though Allegri can be crossed off the list of possible candidates.