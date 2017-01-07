Birmingham v Newcastle Live Stream, Norwich v Southampton, West Brom v Derby and more to Watch Online This Afternoon

FA Cup continues with Birmingham v Newcastle, Norwich v Southampton, Everton v Leicester, West Brom v Derby & Stoke v Wolves the pick of the 3pm kickoffs.

The 3pm coupon is literally dripping with intriguing ties with plenty of potential giant killings and proverbial banana skins for Premier League outfits.

Norwich, fresh from a convincing three nil win over Derby last week will take on Southampton, with Alex Neil hopeful his Canaries outfit can continue their revival following a dismal run of results.

There are also a couple of pulsating local ties as Derby travel to the Hawthorns to take on Premier League West Brom, while Stoke make the short trip to Wolves, in another Championship v Premier League clash.

As is often the case at this stage in the FA Cup, we have two Championship sides facing up against each other in the competition, as Birmingham City are set to take on their League leaders Newcastle United in the competition on Saturday.

Despite Birmingham City being drawn at home in the tie, they will go into the match as the inferior side, with Newcastle having run rampant alongside Brighton and Hove Albion at the top of the Championship in recent weeks, as both sides seem set for automatic promotion.

Furthermore, it looks equally bleak for Birmingham when we consider their head to head record with Newcastle.

Although the two have rarely featured in the same league over the past few years, Newcastle have been unbeaten by City in their last 5 meetings since 2007, with Newcastle most recently having smashed the Brummies 4-0 in the league less than a month ago.

With neither side having another Championship for a week following this clash, it seems likely that both will field a strong side in the hopes of progressing to the 4th round.

As a result, Newcastle will go in as favourites with their stronger squad and good form, whilst Birmingham, who have not won in their previous 4 league matches in the Championship, will be hoping to cause an upset to the Magpies.

Both Dwight Gale has been running riot so far this season and is a proven talented goal scorer at this level, having managed 19 goals in 21 Appearances so far this season.

Newcastle will certainly be looking to their talisman striker in the match when it comes to finishing off their chances.

Swansea will look to put in another good display following their victory over Crystal Palace last week as they face Hull under their new manager Paul Clement.

Everton take on Leicester at Goodison in the other all Premier League tie.

We should be set for another busy Saturday afternoon of FA Cup football – make sure you don’t miss a kick.

