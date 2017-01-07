Antonio Conte reveals that he is considering recalling versatile Chelsea academy product from loan spell at Premier League club

Antonio Conte could be set to recall Chelsea academy product Nathan Ake from his loan at Bournemouth this month, according to Goal.

Though still only 21-years-old, Ake has already made a name for himself in England. He was integral for the Blues during their Europa League winning campaign in 2013, and also picked up a winners medal for their League Cup success in 2015.

He struggled to break into the Chelsea starting eleven, however, and thus left on loan to Watford to continue his development. After an impressive stint at Vicarage Road, he earned himself another Premier League loan; this time to Bournemouth. It took him a while to get going under Eddie Howe’s stewarship, but has grown into one of their most important players.

Unfortunately for the Cherries, he could well be about to return to Stamford Bridge. Goal quote Conte in revealing that he is considering recalling the Dutchman: “I’m evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window, yes, for us.”

These claims are backed up by the Daily Mail, who believe that Ake could be recalled as Conte looks to add to his wing-back options this month.