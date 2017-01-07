Chelsea starlet won’t leave on loan as 23-year-old returns after another failed spell

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will reportedly stay with the Blues in January despite interest from several clubs hoping to sign him on loan.

The 20-year-old hasn’t made the progress hoped for so far this season, as his opportunities under Antonio Conte have been limited.

With just three appearances to his name, two of those coming in the EFL Cup and with just nine minutes of Premier League action, a loan move seemed like a sensible option for Loftus-Cheek in order to continue his development and gain experience.

However, according to Sky Sports, that doesn’t look as though it will be the case as despite the fact that Stoke City were among a group of clubs hoping to sign him on loan for the rest of the season, Chelsea may choose to keep hold of him.

Mark Hughes addressed the rumour in his press conference on Friday, and noted: “We are linked with lots of players and Chelsea have many out on loan already.

“I’m not saying yes or no but we’re looking if good players are available.”

In turn, it remains to be seen where the talented midfielder’s short-term future lies, as Conte hasn’t shown a willingness to play him so far this season and there are no immediate signs that the situation will change.

Nevertheless, one Chelsea player who looks set for a short return to west London is Patrick Bamford, as the report goes on to add that the 23-year-old is expected to leave Burnley after making just six Premier League appearances so far this season.

Bamford has already spent time out on loan at Derby County, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Norwich, and as he continues to fail to showcase his full potential, question marks have to be raised over whether or not he’ll make the grade at Chelsea.

It’s noted that it’s likely he’ll be sent back out on a loan deal this month, but Chelsea will be desperate to pick a good fit in order to get the best out of him.