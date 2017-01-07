Liverpool suffer transfer blow as £20M winger snubs their interest and looks to force move to side who are 10th in La Liga

Jese Rodriguez is set to reject interest from Liverpool and take a considerable pay-cut to force a move to La Liga side Las Palmas, report the Metro.

The Spaniard broke into the first-team squad at Real Madrid and was widely regarded as one of the club’s most talented youngsters. However, he found his route into the starting eleven blocked by the plethora of attacking talent Los Blancos have at their disposal and subsequently left to join PSG, for what the Telegraph believe to be a £20 million fee.

It has been the similar story in the French capital, and Jese could be on the move once more. According to the Metro, Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring him to Anfield this month. However, the tabloid cite Spanish outlet La Provincia in reporting that Jese will reject their interest and instead try to force a move to Las Palmas.

It is reported that he is prepared to take a major pay-cut to join the side that currently sit in tenth place in La Liga. Klopp will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.