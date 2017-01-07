Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United misfits they can leave as improved £22m bid incoming

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will reportedly be the subject of an improved £22m bid from Everton after Jose Mourinho signed off his exit.

The French international has struggled to make a breakthrough under his new boss this season, as he has made just eight appearances in all competitions with limited playing time.

In turn, he’s likely to quit Old Trafford this month and Squawka report that Everton boss Ronald Koeman will return with a £22m offer after seeing a £19m bid rejected earlier this week.

It’s claimed that it still falls short of United’s asking price of £24m, but it remains to be seen whether or not there is any room for compromise as Schneiderlin looks to reunite with his former manager at Southampton and end his miserable spell in Manchester.

It comes as Mourinho revealed in his press conference on Friday that both Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay would be free to leave the club in the January transfer window, but only on permanent deals and if the right offer came in.

“Their situation is exactly the same. Both of them. I will allow them to leave the club if the right offer comes,” he said, as noted by Sky Sports.

“Until this moment, no. Is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don’t think about them as options in this moment.”

Depay has found it equally as tough to make an impression on Mourinho, and his lacking of playing time will have forced him to consider his options just 18 months after moving to England as a marquee signing under Louis van Gaal.

It hasn’t gone to plan for the Dutch international though and he looks set to move on, with Schneiderlin seemingly paving the way to the exit door as United now merely wait for a suitable offer from Everton before allowing him to join their Premier League rivals.