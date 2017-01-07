Man United team news: Mourinho set to make key change vs Reading as record-chasing star returns

Man United forward Wayne Rooney returned to training this week, and the England international is reportedly set to start against Reading in the FA Cup.

The 31-year-old missed a string of games over the festive period due to a thigh injury but has been pushing for a return as he gets back to full fitness.

According to Sky Sports, he will start against Reading in United’s third-round FA Cup clash on Saturday and will be desperate to make an impact.

While his return will be a boost for the Red Devils in general, it will also give Rooney the chance to finally equal Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time club scoring record, as he sits just one behind his haul of 249.

Having been forced to wait to make history, the veteran will be eager to get back on the pitch and make his mark this weekend with United hoping to continue to challenge for multiple trophies this season.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Jose Mourinho hinted at a possible start for midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger too, with the former Germany international frozen out for much of the season.

With a packed fixture schedule, United will have to rotate and keep players fresh and having proven his commitment and fitness, the former Bayern Munich ace looks set to be given a second chance at Old Trafford after it appeared he would be leaving this month.

United have a fully-fit squad for Reading’s visit aside from the absence of Eric Bailly who will now be unavailable for the rest of January due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.