Man Utd v Reading Live Stream, Watch Saturday FA Cup Fixtures Online Today

Its FA Cup Saturday, as Man Utd take on Reading, plus Norwich face Southampton, Birmingham take on Newcastle, West Brom v Derby and Hull v Swansea amongst others.

The lunchtime kickoff sees Manchester Utd taking on Jpp Staam and his Reading side (KO 12:30).

It is safe to say that the Royals are in for a tough match in the FA Cup as the Championship side take on the reigning champions of the competition, and a side finally finding some form in the Premier League.

After a shaky start to the season, it seems that Jose Mourinho has really found his feet in the North as he has taken United to 7 consecutive victories after the Red Devils defeated West Ham on their home turf on Monday evening.

With his team on a roll at the moment, the Portuguese man will be unlikely to settle for anything less than a place in the next round as they are expected to progress to the next round.

However, Reading may not be completely out of luck, as the Reds may be taking the game as an opportunity to rest some players, as they have an EFL-Cup final and a tough Premier League game against Liverpool coming in the following week.

Furthermore, Reading themselves have been in rather good form so far this season, and with confidence flowing, the Championship team will certainly be up for the fight this afternoon.

The Southerners currently sit 3rd in the Championship and are very much in the running for promotion this season, with them a whole 6 points clear of 7th placed Derby County.

Arguably, this is an over achievement for the side, and the playoffs are looking likely to be their best hope of promotion, but their form speaks volumes, with the side having won 8 of their last 10 Championship matches.

Manchester United will do well, therefore, to not underestimate the Royals if they are to avoid an upset and progress to the next round of the competition. Although the side are unbeaten in 24 games against lower tier sides in the FA Cup, this could easily come crashing down with an error in judgement.

In other news, Reading manager and United legend Jaap Stam, who has been doing wonders with his side this season, is set to receive a warm welcome from fans as he makes his first managerial appearance at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere Norwich boss Alex Neil will be hoping to build on his 3-0 victory over Derby last week as his side take on Premier League Southampton.

Paul Clement will oversee his first game as Swansea manager as his side travel to Hull in an all Premier League clash, while Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal side face a tricky trip on the road at Preston in the evening kickoff (KO 17:30).

