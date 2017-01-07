Manchester United confirmed line-up vs Reading: Rooney returns as Mourinho makes several big changes

Manchester United will hope to advance to the next round of the FA Cup this weekend but Reading arrive at Old Trafford with other plans.

Much of the build-up to the game has surrounded Jaap Stam’s return to his former club, with the Dutchman enjoying a successful spell in Manchester which was slightly tainted by his departure.

Nevertheless, he’ll be solely focused on getting a win for his current employers on Saturday, but his Reading side will face a strong United starting XI.

Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly hope for a solid cup run as the Red Devils look to stay in the hunt for silverware this season and he’ll be confident that the side he has put out will deliver.

Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea in between the posts, while Ashley Young starts at right-back with Marouane Fellaini in midfield.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will get opportunities to impress from the start, while the big selection is that of Wayne Rooney who returns from a thigh injury.

The 31-year-old is just one goal adrift of equalling Sir Bobby Charlton’s club goalscoring record, and after an agonising wait on the sidelines, Rooney finally gets another chance to move level on 249 goals.

As for the visitors, it’s a strong side put out by Stam too as although they are chasing promotion this season, and doing very well too as they sit third in the Championship table after 24 games, they will be keen on producing a major upset at Old Trafford.